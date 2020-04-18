April 17 in Bryant athletic history: 2009

Bryant, Conway girls duel again for top honors at Cabot meet

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

CABOT, Ark. — At the Cabot Panther Relays Thursday night, the Bryant Lady Hornets andthe Conway Lady Cats continued their duel for supremacy in the 7ACentral Conference.

With three events remaining in the meet, Bryantheld a slim two-point lead. Conway then proceeded to score 34 points inthose final three events to secure the meet championship with 109points.

The Lady Hornets took runner-up for the second straight meetwith 89 points. North Little Rock was third with 67 points. There were18 total teams in the meet.[more]

“Conway has the two best sprinters in the state, and when they wentfirst and second in the 200 meter dash that killed our chances,” observed Lady Hornets coach Danny Westbrook. “That 18points in one event is hard to counter.

“Even though we didn’t hang on to our lead, I am extremely proud ofour team,” he added. “We have been strong contenders in every meet this season. We’ve won two meet titles and been runner-up in the other two. At theconference meet in two weeks, we will be able to put four entries ineach event so I feel like our depth will definitely come in to playthere.”

The Lady Hornets are set to run at North Little Rock’s meet on Thursday, April 30, before returning to Cabot for the conference meet for prelims on Tuesday, May 5, and finals on Thursday, May 7.

Juniors Morgan Seelinger and Jordan Chadwick once again led the LadyHornets combining for 40 points. Seelinger scored 21 points andChadwick added 19 points. Chadwick gave the Lady Hornets their only 1stplace performance of the meet by winning the 110 meter hurdles in 16.2.

Bryant Scorers:

Discus – Kayla Davidson – 3rd – 100’1”; Shelby Henson –5th – 91’1”

Pole Vault – Catherine Fletcher – 7th – 9’0”

Long Jump – Ashley Petz – 5th – 16’5”

Triple Jump – Morgan Seelinger – 3rd – 33’8”

110m Hurdles – Jordan Chadwick – 1st – 16.22; Morgan Seelinger– 2nd – 16.25

300m Hurdles – Morgan Seelinger – 3rd – 50.4; Lacie Raney –5th – 50.8

400m Dash – Jordan Chadwick – 2nd – 1:00.9

800m Run – Mikayla Speake – 3rd – 2:34; Dylan Vail – 4th –2:35

1600m Run – Olivia Ruple – 7th – 6:08

3200m Run – Katherine Thompson – 5th – 13:32; Lola Fleming –6th – 13:34

4 x 400m Relay – Raney, Seelinger, Petz, Chadwick – 5th – 4:20

4 x 800m Relay – Speake, Leah Skinner, Kayla Randolph, Vail – 3rd– 2:43