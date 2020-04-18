Hornets baseball records since 1998: Saves

With no sports going on now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BryantDaily.com will role out the records for Bryant Hornets baseball since 1998.

These are mostly stats kept by me over those years.

I was unable to find stats from before then but if someone happens to have some, please contact me at rob@bryantdaily.com.

The stats will include one category per day until they’re all listed.

— Rob Patrick

Saves (single season)

Coby Greiner 2019 7

Harrison Dale 2014 4

Hayden Daniel 2013 3

Ben Wells 2010 3

Kaleb Jobe 2009 3

Todd Bryan 2004 3

Coby Greiner 2018 2

Jason Hastings 2015 2

Jason Hastings 2014 2

Nate Rutherford 2013 2

Jordan Taylor 2012 2

Ben Wells 2009 2

Todd Bryan 2005 2

Casey Grisham 2005 2

Justin Wells 2003 2

Jeff Carpenter 2002 2

Beau Hamblin 2001 2

Scotty Yant 2001 2