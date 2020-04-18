Hornets baseball records since 1998: Saves

With no sports going on now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BryantDaily.com will role out the records for Bryant Hornets baseball since 1998.
These are mostly stats kept by me over those years.
I was unable to find stats from before then but if someone happens to have some, please contact me at rob@bryantdaily.com.
The stats will include one category per day until they’re all listed.
— Rob Patrick
Saves (single season)
Coby Greiner 2019 7
Harrison Dale 2014 4
Hayden Daniel 2013 3
Ben Wells 2010 3
Kaleb Jobe 2009 3
Todd Bryan 2004 3
Coby Greiner 2018 2
Jason Hastings 2015 2
Jason Hastings 2014 2
Nate Rutherford 2013 2
Jordan Taylor 2012 2
Ben Wells 2009 2
Todd Bryan 2005 2
Casey Grisham 2005 2
Justin Wells 2003 2
Jeff Carpenter 2002 2
Beau Hamblin 2001 2
Scotty Yant 2001 2