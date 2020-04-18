Hornets baseball records since 1998: Saves

With no sports going on now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BryantDaily.com will role out the records for Bryant Hornets baseball since 1998. 

These are mostly stats kept by me over those years.

I was unable to find stats from before then but if someone happens to have some, please contact me at rob@bryantdaily.com.

The stats will include one category per day until they’re all listed. 

— Rob Patrick

Saves (single season)

Coby Greiner               2019    7

Harrison Dale              2014    4

Hayden Daniel            2013    3

Ben Wells                    2010    3

Kaleb Jobe                   2009    3

Todd Bryan                 2004    3

Coby Greiner               2018    2

Jason Hastings            2015    2

Jason Hastings            2014    2

Nate Rutherford         2013    2

Jordan Taylor              2012    2

Ben Wells                    2009    2

Todd Bryan                 2005    2

Casey Grisham            2005    2

Justin Wells                 2003    2

Jeff Carpenter             2002    2

Beau Hamblin             2001    2

Scotty Yant                  2001    2

