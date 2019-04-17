Hornets claim league lead with 2-1 win over Rockets

In a battle for first place in the 6A-Central Conference, the Bryant Hornets avenged an earlier season loss with a 2-1 win over the Little Rock Catholic Rockets on Tuesday night at Bryant Stadium.

Both teams came into the contest with one league setback. Since losing at Catholic on March 14, the Hornets have now won seven in a row, improving to 9-2-2 overall and 8-1 in conference play. The Rockets dropped to 9-4 and 7-2.

Bryant is set to play at Little Rock Central this Thursday.

The Hornets wasted no time in grabbing the lead. About four minutes into the contest, Brandon Delgadillo scored off a set piece.

About 25 minutes in, Delgadillo shot, and Jonathan Giron scored off the rebound from the crossbar.

“We defended well as a team and Catholic struggled to get out of their half at times,” said Hornets head coach Richard Friday.

Early in the second half, Catholic scored on a penalty kick.

“That tightened everything up,” acknowledged Friday. “A good save from Codi Kirby allowed us to stay in the game. We put our foot on it as the half went on and got a great victory.”

Asked about his team’s surge of late, the coach said, “We play as a team and have composure. The kids have bought into the system and work hard for each other. They have the belief and confidence.”