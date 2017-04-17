Lady Hornets earn two more wins at tourney

The Bryant Lady Hornets added two more wins to their total on Saturday as the Drew Melton Invitational Tournament resumed. They would’ve played in the championship game but the end of the tournament was called off due to a medical emergency at an adjacent field.

The Lady Hornets opened play with a 5-0 win over White Hall and followed up with a 5-2 victory over De Queen.

Bryant, now 21-3 overall, is set to return to 7A-Central Conference action on Tuesday hosting Mount St. Mary Academy. Their game on Friday against Little Rock Central will be played at J.A. Fair High School.

Bryant 5, White Hall 0

Gianni Hulett and Raven Loveless combined to shut out the Lady Bulldogs on three hits. Hulett allowed one hit over three innings, walked two and struck out two. Loveless surrendered two singles over her two frames, striking out three.

Loveless also led the offense with two hits and an RBI.

The game was scoreless until the bottom of the third when Brooklyn Trammell singled to left. Avari Allen came in as a pinch runner and was sacrificed to second by Maddie Stephens. With two down, Hulett doubled to drive in the run.

In the fourth, Sarah Evans worked a leadoff walk and Macey Jaramillo singled to center. Loveless grounded a single into left to plate Evans, making it 2-0. Madison Lyles followed with a grounder to the pitcher. Her throw to second got through and both Jaramillo and Loveless scored. Lyles wound up circling the bases and it was 5-0.

Bryant 5, De Queen 2

A four-run first put the Lady Hornets on the path to victory. De Queen managed a run in the second and another in the fifth.

Loveless had two more hits while combining with Hulett in the pitchers’ circle again.

The opening salvo started with a single by Regan Ryan and a sacrifice from Hulett. Meagan Chism walked and Evans drove in a run with a base hit to left.

With two down, Loveless lined a single to center to get Chism home. Evans followed when the throw to the plate got away. Loveless wound up at third and, moments later, she scored on Lyles’ infield hit.

A two-out RBI double by Meagan Martz got De Queen on the board in the top of the second.

Hulett worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the top of the third, striking out Sydney Sneed to end the threat.

Bryant got that run back in the bottom of the fourth. Hulett led off with a single and, after two were out, stole second. An errant throw allowed her to round third and score.

In the top of the fifth, there were two out when Carli Sneed was hit by a pitch. She stole second, went to third on a throwing error and scored on a double from Tatyanna Tramble.

But Loveless ended it there by striking out Sydney Sneed.