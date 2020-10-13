Bryant cross country teams host Danny Westbrook Invitational today

October 13, 2020 Cross Country

The annual Danny Westbrook Bryant Hornet Invitational cross country meet will be held today at Bishop Park. Up to 25 schools may be competing at the meet, which will begin at 3:30 p.m., with the junior boys race. The junior girls race commences at 4 p.m., followed by the senior boys competition at 4:30 and the senior girls at 5:15.

The most recent meet for the Bryant teams was the Cyclone Invitational in Russellville on Sept. 26 when the Lady Hornets finished third and the freshman girls from Bryant finished fifth. The Hornets were seventh in a field of 19, while the junior boys were second only to Fayetteville.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

