September 27 in Bryant athletic history: 2013

Bryant finishes regular season on the links in style

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

In its final regular-season match at Hurricane Creek Country Club, Bryant took top honors in both boys and girls competitions on Thursday with medalist rounds from Drew Castleberry for the boys and Peyton Weaver for the girls.

Castleberry shot a one-under-par 35 on the front nine, picking up a birdie three on the second hole and shooting par on every other pin. Chase Thornton had a one-over 37 to finish second to his teammate as Bryant finished with a score of 156 as a team to top Sheridan (168) and Benton (172).

Weaver, a senior, shot a three-over 39, four shots better than Mount St. Mary’s Taylor Loeb and Ann Roe. With Abigail McGee carding a 43 for the Lady Hornets and Savanna Cathey turning in a 47, they won team honors with a combined score of 129. Mount was second at 139 with Benton at 170. Sheridan had one girl play.

Tiffany Robinson carded a 55 for the Lady Hornets and Katy Edwards finished at 71.

For the boys, Luke Brantley and Logan Moore each shot a round of 42 to complete the team scoring. Tanner Caton was just a stroke back.

Playing for the Bryant JV (which beat out the Benton varsity by three), Nick Canale and Hunter Thompson finished at 41 with Zach Byars turning in a 42. Chris Troillett shot 45 and Peyton Sharp carded a 46.

The girls Class 7A State tournament will be at Lost Springs Country Club in Rogers Sept. 30-Oct. 2. The boys State will be Oct. 7-8 on the same course.