Bryant finishes up Texas tourney with 6-0 win

Photos courtesy of Madison McEntire

Logan Catton fired six innings of shutout ball. (Photo courtesy of Madison McEntire)

WAXAHACHIE, Texas — Logan Catton, with last-inning relief from Coby Greiner, blanked the Birdville Hawks of North Richmond Hills, Texas, on five hits as the Bryant Hornets finished their trip to the Dulin Memorial Tournament with a 4-1 record. The 6-0 win improved the Hornets to 6-1 on the season going into Tuesday’s home game against Central Arkansas Christian.

Jake Wright pounded his second home run of the season and had two hits with three runs batted in. Sophomore Noah Davis added two knocks including a double. Catton helped himself out with a pair of RBIs.

Over six innings, Catton scattered five singles, walked one and fanned three. Greiner needed just five pitches to retire the side in the seventh.

Birdville threatened right off the bat when an error allowed Parker Ramirez to reach base and Colby Higley singled to left. A miscue in the outfield resulted in runners at second and third and no one out.

But Catton induced a comebacker off the bat of Jose Dominguez, resulting in an out at the plate.

Logan Grant (Photo courtesy of Madison McEntire)

With Dominguez at first, Ben Webb grounded to Davis at second. He flipped to shortstop Zion Collins who then relayed it to Austin Ledbetter at first for an inning-ending doubleplay.

Birdville was unable to take advantage of a one-out single by Austin Hamilton in the top of the second and, in the home half, the Hornets grabbed a 2-0 lead.

A walk to Ledbetter opened the inning. Wright grounded into a force at second but advanced on a wild pitch. With two down, Peyton Dillon drew a free pass.

Another wild pitch put runners at second and third for Catton who bounced a single up the middle to plate them both.

Another one-out single by the Hawks came to naught in the top of the third. In turn, the Hornets tacked on. Davis ripped a double just inside the bag at third with one out. Cade Drennan drew a walk then Austin Ledbetter hit a grounder to Ramirez at short. His relay to second retired courtesy runner Gage Stark and when the second sacker bobbled the ball on the exchange to his throwing hand, Davis rounded third and sprinted home.

Noah Davis (Photo courtesy of Madison McEntire)

The throw home had to be blocked in the dirt and Davis slid around a tag to score.

With a 3-0 lead, Catton preserved the shutout even after Webb led off the top of the fourth with a single and Hamilton walked with one away. A wild pitch moved runners to second and third with one out but, once again, Catton and the Hornets escaped.

The runners held on a tap back to Catton then Clay Hayen flew out to Logan Grant in right to send it to the bottom of the fourth.

Bryant put the finishing touches on the scoring in the bottom of the fifth. Logan Chambers greeted a new pitcher with a grounder that was kicked at second. Davis turned a sacrifice bunt into a base hit and, with two away, Wright pumped a three-run jack to left.

To finish his stint on the mound for the day, Catton worked around a lead-off single by Dominguez. With Webb at the plate, Dominguez was off on the pitch and Webb smacked a one-hopper up the middle where Davis snagged it as he was covering secnd on the steal attempt. The result was a 4-3 doubleplay.

Three Hawks then each grounded out in the top of the seventh as Greiner finished up.

Austin Ledbetter (Photo courtesy of Madison McEntire)