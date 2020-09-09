September 9 in Bryant athletic history: 2014

Bryant freshmen win third consecutive match

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

LITTLE ROCK — The Bryant Lady Hornets freshman volleyball team extended its winning streak to three matches on Monday with a 2-0 win at Mount St. Mary Academy, beating the Mounties 25-19, 25-21.

The win came on the heels of a 2-1 win at Conway Blue on Thursday, Sept. 4, 18-25, 25-21, 15-8, and a 2-0 victory over North Little Rock on Tuesday, Sept. 2.

The team will try to make it four straight when they host Russellville tonight.

In the win over Mount St. Mary, Ashlyn Lee and Brittney Warner each served up five aces. Warner got all nine of her serves in and Lee was good on 13 of her 14. All seven of Kyla Baker’s were good.

Warner also contributed seven kills. Reagan Dabbs had four and Jad’n Nichols four.

Baker led with four digs. Maddie Miller, Macy Loudon and Nichols had two each.

Miller, Reagan Ryan, Warner and Nichols all excelled at serve receive.