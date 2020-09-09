Catholic, Mount St. Mary sweep matches with Bryant

Photos courtesy of Angie Keith

Tristan Shemlin (Photo courtesy of Angie Keith)

LITTLE ROCK — The Bryant High School tennis team was overwhelmed on Tuesday by their counterparts from Little Rock Catholic and Mount St. Mary Academy at Rebsamen Park. Catholic won all four varsity matches and all three junior varsity matches over the Hornets while Mount St. Mary swept the four varsity matches and four JV contests over the Lady Hornets.

In singles play, Bryant’s Nick Skiavo lost to Harrison Crook, 1-8, and Caleb Greiner fell 0-8 to Issaih Bordador among the boys.

For the girls, Bryant’s Kate Keith was defeated by Mount’s Caroline Lasley, 0-8, and Chelsea Nwankwo lost to Abigail Pauls 0-8.

In varsity doubles, Catholic’s Collier Allison and Wallis Allen prevailed 8-1 over Pablo Garcia and Zack Cookus, and Jake Churan and Tommy Nolan defeated Bryant’s Corwin Martin and Cade Queen, 8-1.

On the girls’ side, Mount’s Libby Raffaelli and Anna Grace won 8-0 over Megan Brown and Janie Ray. Tasha Moreland and Abby Whitaker captured the match with Bryant’s Simone Dinstbier and Hope Hartz, 8-1.

Chelsea Nwankwo (Photo courtesy of Angie Keith)

In junior varsity singles matches, Bryant’s Tristan Shamlin fell, 0-8, to Spartagus Wolfe; Daven Ross fell to Mount’s Mary Claire O’Connor, 0-6; and Jennifer Brown lost to Townsand Palecek, 0-6.

The doubles JV games when to Catholic’s Rhodes Roberts and Luke Strand 6-0 over Garcia and Cookus; and Charley Henry and Colin Hart, 6-0, over Corwin Martin and Queen.

For Mount, Josie Landrum and Anna Belle Benton won 6-3 over Adrienne Shelton and Destiny Galindo; and Grace and Libby Raffealli took a 6-0 match over Zoe Cates and Kylie LaRosa.

Caleb Greiner (Photo courtesy of Angie Keith)

Megan Brown (Photo courtesy of Angie Keith)

Cade Queen and Corwin Martin (Photo courtesy of Angie Keith)