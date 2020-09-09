Bryant White prevails over Blue in opening seventh-grade B game

In a seventh grade B game between the Bryant White Hornets of Bryant Middle School and the Bryant Blue Hornets of Bethel Middle School, White prevailed 22-0 at Everett Field at Hornets Stadium Tuesday night.
“Isaiah Shelton had an amazing game running the football,” said White head coach David Jenkins. “He had 15 carries for 150 yards and two touchdowns.”
In addition, Bryant Davis rushed for 70 yards on 10 carries with a touchdown with a two-point conversion as well. Colt Martin caught a two-point pass from quarterback Maddox Goforth. Chance Thompson and D.J. Gooding also caught passes.
“On defense, Davis led the way with 15 tackles and recovered a fumble,” said Jenkins. “Ryan Young had an interception.”
That pick and the return set up a touchdown for White.
“Our kids fought and got a lot of game repetitions for my guys, especially my first-time players,” said Blue head coach Colton Bond. “We have to clean up and just get better doing the little things right.
“We turned it over, missed tackles and missed assignments. That will get you beat every time,” he added.
Said Jenkins, “I was super proud of how the whole team played last night. They played extremely hard for the entire game. Everyone stepped up and performed very well.”
The Bryant Blue seventh grade A team opens its season on Monday, Sept. 14, against North Little Rock. Bryant White’s seventh grade A team plays its first game against North Little Rock on Monday, Sept. 21.