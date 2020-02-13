Bryant games at Benton wrap up freshman regular season

February 13, 2020 Boys Basketball, Girls Basketball

The Bryant Hornets and Benton Panthers freshman basketball teams will close out the 2019-20 regular season tonight at Panther Arena and finalize the Central Arkansas Junior High Conference post-season tournament brackets.

In boys play, the Hornets will earn a three seed with a victory over the Panthers, who are already set for the eighth seed for the tournament. They’ll open play against regular-season champion North Little Rock at the tourney in Conway on Monday, Feb. 17. If the Panthers pull an upset tonight, Bryant will be seeded fourth.

As the 3 seed, the Hornets will open against Little Rock Catholic. As a 4 seed, they’ll play Cabot South in the first round.

In a similar situation, the Lady Hornets and Lady Panthers are tied for third in the league. The winner of their game tonight will be the 3 seed, the loser drops to 4. The 3 seed is set to play against Cabot North in the first round of the league tourney. The 4 seed takes on Cabot South.

Here’s the bracket sent out by Conway athletic director Clint Ashcraft:

2020 CENTRAL ARKANSAS JUNIOR HIGH CONFERENCE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

At Conway

Girls

At Buzz Bolding Arena

Monday, Feb. 17

Game 1 — North Little Rock (1) vs. Conway White (8), 2 p.m.

Game 2 — Bryant or Benton (3) vs. Cabot North (6), 3:15 p.m.

Game 3 — Conway Blue (2) vs. Lake Hamilton (7), 4:30 p.m.

Game 4 — Bryant or Benton (4) vs. Cabot South (5), 5:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 19

Game 5 — Game 1 winner vs. game 4 winner, 3:30 p.m.

Game 6 — Game 2 winner vs. game 3 winner, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 20

Girls championship

Game 7 — Game 5 winner vs. game 6 winner, 5 p.m.

Boys

At Conway High School gym

Monday, Feb. 17

Game 1 —North Little Rock (1) vs. Benton (8), 2 p.m.

Game 2 — Conway White or Bryant (3) vs. LR Catholic (6), 3:15 p.m.

Game 3 — Conway White or Bryant (4) vs. Cabot South (5), 4:30 p.m.

Game 4 — Lake Hamilton (2) vs. Cabot North (7), 5:45 p.m.

At Buzz Bolding Arena

Wednesday, Feb. 19

Game 5 — Game 1 winner vs. game 4 winner, 4:45 p.m.

Game 6 — Game 2 winner vs. game 3 winner, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 20

Boys championship

Game 7 — Game 5 winner vs. game 6 winner, 6:30 p.m.

