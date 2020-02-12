Bryant Junior High to host VEX Robotics regional tourney

By Devin Sherrill, Bryant School District Communication Director
Bryant Junior High School is the site for the regional VEX Robotics Tournament, the Bryant Battle, this Saturday, Feb. 15.
A total of 32 high school and 24 middle school teams from around the state will compete for a spot in the Arkansas VEX State Championship on March 7 at Arkansas Tech University.
In the VEX Robotics Competition teams of students are tasked with designing and building a robot to play against other teams in a game-based engineering challenge. Classroom STEM concepts are put to the test as students learn skills in teamwork, leadership, communication, and more.
Teams compete to earn a Tournament Champion Award in match play; a Skills Award in robot skills; a Design Award for utilizing the engineering design process to create a robot; and a Judges Score, based on teamwork and knowledge of robotics. The top team earns the Excellence Award, which exemplifies overall excellence in building a high-quality robotics program.
The event is free to the public. Competition begins at 9 a.m. and continues until 4 p.m. Bryant Junior High School is located at 301 Hill Farm Road in Bryant.