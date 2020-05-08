May 8 in Bryant athletic history: 2009

Bryant girls 4th at conference meet

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

CABOT — At the 7A Central Conference Track and Field Championships in Cabot Thursday night, the Bryant Lady Hornets scored 98 points to take third place in the team competition. Conway ran away from the field to take the championship with 165 points while LR Central was runner-up with 120 points.

Cabot was fourth with 90 points. North Little Rock (65), Russellville (60), Mt. Saint Mary (27), and Van Buren (25) rounded out the team scoring.

“Track is all about speed, and we simply did not have enough to stay with Conway or Central,” commented Lady Hornets coach Danny Westbrook. “Our hurdlers, field events, and distance group gave a valiant effort but we just could not contend with their overall speed. We did not have any qualifiers in the 100 or 200 and that really hurt us.”

The Lady Hornets’ only first place performance came when junior Jordan Chadwick came from behind in the last few strides to lean for the victory in the 400 meter dash. Chadwick was timed at 1:00.8.[more]

“Jordan really had to surge at the end to come away with that victory,” Westbrook said. “I thought she ran a really gutsy race.”

Junior Morgan Seelinger was Bryant’s high point athlete of the meet with 24 points. Chadwick added 18 points.Seelinger finished second in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 49.4. She and Chadwick tied for second in the 100 meter hurdles in 16.0.

Bryant’s other second place performance came from Kayla Davidson in the discus with a throw of 104’9”.

Third place performances came from Ashley Petz in the long jump (16’6”); the 4 x 100 meter relay team of Brandii Robinson, Seelinger, Mikayla Speake, and Petz (52.4); and the 4 x 800 meter relay team of Speake, Dylan Vail, Leah Skinner, and Olivia Ruple (10:26).

“The top six finishers in each event qualify for the State meet and we qualified all three relays and 14 athletes in the individual events,” Westbrook pointed out. “I am proud to say that Bryant will be well represented at the State track championship next Saturday at Conway.”

Other Bryant scorers:

800 meter run – Mikayla Speake – 4th – 2:27.5

1600 meter run – Dylan Vail – 7th – 5:55; Jessica Shepard – 8th – 6:03

3200 meter run – Lola Fleming – 5th – 13:29; Katherine Thompson – 6th – 13:57

100 meter hurdles – Lacie Raney – 6th – 17.3

300 meter hurdles – Lacie Raney – 6th – 51.3

Triple Jump – Morgan Seelinger – 5th – 33’4”

Long Jump – Morgan Seelinger – 6th – 16’1”

Discus – Shelby Henson – 7th – 86’7”

Pole Vault – Karlee Porter – 6th – 7’0”; Sarah Holt – 7th – 6’6”

4 x 400 meter relay – Raney, Seelinger, Petz, Chadwick – 4th – 4:20.2