March 13 in Bryant athletic history: 2016

Bryant girls add LRCA tourney title to Fort Smith crown

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continue posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

LITTLE ROCK — The Little Rock Christian Lady Warriors managed to snap the shutout streak of the Bryant Lady Hornets but, this year, they were unable to deny the BHS team from capturing the Lady Warriors’ annual tournament on Saturday.

The Lady Hornets, on the heels of winning the Fort Smith Tournament the previous weekend, won the LRCA tourney by burying Hot Springs Lakeside 7-0 then edging the host team 2-1.

“It’s been a goal of ours every year to win both in-season tournaments,” noted Bryant coach Julie Long. “And, in my seven years, that is the first time we’ve ever done that. Last year, LRCA beat us in the finals, giving us one of our two losses (on the season).”

The Lady Hornets led 1-0 after Caroline Campbell got a shot to go with 23:02 left in the first half. Anna Lowery assisted. That held until just 1:43 remained in the half and the Lady Warriors’ freshman Reagan Bradley snuck a goal into the net to tie the match.

It was the first goal surrendered this season by Bryant, ending a run of six consecutive games, 12 halves this season.

In the second half, Bryant started a new shutout streak and when Campbell broke loose and scored from the right side with 27:33 to go, it was enough to supply the winning difference.

Katie Clifton had a save in the contest.

“I’m proud of the girls’ fight and playing through the rainy conditions,” Long said. “I felt like we had a lot of people step up and do a good job. I felt like overall the intensity was much better. We missed some early shots and a few late that we normally don’t miss, but we never quit fighting.

“Today showed me some things we need to work on and areas we need to work on,” she added. “I think that, if we continue to improve, we will get where we want to be. Proud of where the girls are at and we are working on not being complacent but always getting better.”

In Saturday’s first game, the Lady Hornets overwhelmed the Lady Rams of Lakeside and the Bryant starters were on the bench little more than 15 minutes into the contest.

By then, they had a 3-0 lead. Lowery scored off a feed from Campbell at the 30:06 mark and less than five minutes later, Lowery returned the favor. Less than three minutes after that, Kendall Selig assisted on Rachel Studdard’s goal.

Before the half was over, Ashlyn Thompson got free and scored with 10:05 remaining, making it 4-0 at the break. Bryant had attempted 17 shots on goal by then.

The Lady Hornets got 15 more in the second half and scored three more goals. Just over 12 minutes in, Jessica Butler knocked one into the net with Madison Humbard getting the assist. Humbard drilled a goal off a feed from Butler just over two minutes later.

The finish off the onslaught, Sierra Edelmann buried a penalty kick with 2:14 left.

Bryant will prepare this week to open play in the 7A/6A-Central Conference opener at Siloam Springs on Friday.