Bryant girls bounce back from first loss with two wins at tourney

FORT SMITH — The Bryant Lady Hornets bounced back from their first loss of the season with a pair of wins to close out play at the Fort Smith Invitational Tournament over the weekend.

On Friday, the Lady Hornets suffered a loss to Fayetteville in a shootout after a scoreless match. Fayetteville prevailed 3-1 on penalty kicks in the shootout.

“The girls dominated the game, had more shots than Fayetteville,” said Lady Hornets head coach Nicole Inman. “We had two corners we headed and were rebounded out in the final eight minutes of the game.”

On Saturday, Bryant came back to whip Fort Smith Northside, 2-0.

“They had one shot attempt,” Inman noted. “We out-played them.”

Alyssa Fason had a first-half goal for the Lady Hornets. Madison Humbard added a second goal after the half.

Later in the day, Bryant downed Fort Smith Southside, 2-1, with Fason accounting for both of the Lady Hornets’ goals.

Bryant returns to action this Friday at Benton before opening 7A-Central Conference play with a trip back to Fort Smith to play Northside on Tuesday, March 13.