March 18 in Bryant athletic history: 2011

Bryant girls get seventh shutout at the expense of Central in league opener

By Aaron Shuttleworth

LITTLE ROCK — The Bryant Lady Hornets did not need the luck of the Irish when they[more] defeated the Lady Tigers of Central, 3-0, on St. Patrick’s day. When you’re a well-rounded, hard-nosed, play-all-80-minutes, leave-everything-on-the-field, no-one-will-stand-in-our-way team, there is no need for luck.

Right at the start of the game, not five minutes in, Tarra Hendricks had a goal. But the linesman ref called a Lady Hornet offsides. So no goal.

There were a few offsides calls during the game and most were questionable. But their rule is the law in this, so that’s what will stand and something that the Lady Hornets will need to work on.

At 32:21, Hendricks had a free kick that went just right from around 30 yards out. She then took a shot that bounced off the Lady Tigers’ keeper.

With Central’s backline showing weakness, the Lady Hornets were just picking apart the defenders. Sarenity Gomez was playing hard and Rori Whittaker was able to advance the ball all the way up to the penalty box from midfield.

At 16:35 in the first, Madison Land had a nice shot but it was stopped. Kaitlin Gaiser had a nice crossing shot at 15:53 that went just wide right of the goal. Dylan Vail tried to get the ball to Hendricks at 11:24 but just had a bit too much gusto behind it.

Bailey Gartrell was fighting and winning any ball she could come across.

With 2:27 before halftime, the Lady Hornets found a kink in armor. The assist came from Hendricks and the goal was from Lauren Reed from 3 yards out.

After halftime, the Lady Tigers had a new keeper. The ball found the back of the net at 26:08 off the leg of Lexie Balisterri. The last goal of the night came at 18:41 from Rori Whittaker.

A total of 15 shots were taken on two different keepers.

The keeper for Bryant, Kaitlyn Miller had a shutout for the night with five saves. She got help from a strong backline and midfield consisting of Katie Moore, Gomez, Balisterri, and McKenzie Adams. The latter having good ball control and handling skills.

With a final score 3-0, the Lady Hornets (8-4, 1-0) now get a break and can begin getting ready for Mount St. Mary Academy on Tuesday, March 29.