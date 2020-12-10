December 10 in Bryant athletic history: 2016

Bryant girls second only to host at Cabot Winter Invitational swim meet

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

CABOT — The Cabot Lady Panthers swim team loaded up in several events and made sure they won their home meet, the Cabot Winter Invitational, on Thursday, Dec. 8. Only the Bryant Lady Hornets gave them a run for their money.

In a 13-team field, Cabot won with 515.5 points while Bryant piled up 464.5 North Little Rock was a distant third with 212 points.

The Lady Hornets were unable to win an event but they scored well in almost all of them.

They were second in five races including all three relays. In the opening 200-yard medley relay, Taylor Wilson, Lara Kockaya, Jessica Butler and Erin Vaughn combined on a 2:09.92. Cabot’s foursome won in 2:01.47.

In the 200 freestyle relay, Kockaya, Wilson, Vaughn and Butler teamed up on a 1:54.43, which was second to Cabot’s 1:50.40.

The meet-ending 400 free relay also went to Cabot with a 4:31.52. Bryant’s quartet of Hailey Addison, Ellie Hooten, Jamie Hammers and Hannah Tennison was second in 4:46.92.

In an unusual aspect of the meet, teams were able to enter multiple relay teams for scoring and the Lady Hornets doubled up in two and tripled up in one. In the 400 relay, Taylor Vaughn, Erica Legate, Elizabeth Milam and Helen Woodham finished fourth in a time of 5:32.07. In the 200 medley, Hooten, Kalina Weaver, Addison and Hammers turned in a 2:21.08 to take fifth.

In the 200 free relay, the team of Taylor Vaughn, Woodham, Weaver and Tennison finished ninth in 2:10.02 and the group of Paris Works, Jaden Heath, Sara Weber and Milam turned in a 2:14.89 to finish 10th.

Individually, Butler accounted for the other two second-place finishes. In the 100 free, she touched in 58.17 nearly tying Cabot’s Abigail Breedlove who clocked in a 58.14. Weaver was eighth in 1:09.78.

In the 50 free, Butler’s time was 26.37 second to Lonoke’s Kayla McGee’s 25.84. Hooten was seventh in 30.76 with Addison ninth (31.02) and Weber adding to the point total in 16th (32.33).

Kockaya led the Bryant contingent in a pair of events. In the 100-yard backstroke, she was third overall in a time of 1:16.07 with Hooten sixth in 1:23.16, and Heath 12th (1:29.80). Kockaya was fifth in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:35.39 followed by Wilson (sixth, 2:44.52), Tennison (eighth, 2:50.71) and Erin Vaughn (13th, 2:54.49).

Wilson was Bryant’s top finisher in the 500 freestyle. Her time was 6:15.72, which was good for fourth. Woodham was sixth in 6:58.40 and Hammers was eighth in 7:10.83.

Weaver’s 1:23.16 was good for fourth in the 100 breaststroke. Hammers’s 1:29.02 was good for seventh with Milam 13th (1:35.17) and Tennison 14th (1:36.29).

In the 200 freestyle, Hailey Addison finished fifth in 2:39.93 with Taylor Vaughn seventh in 2:53.75, Works eighth in 2:54.25 and Milam 10th in 2:59.29.

Erin Vaughn added sixth-place points with a 1:14.75 in the 100 butterfly.