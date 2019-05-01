Bryant girls set up first-place showdown with Senior Night win

April 30, 2019 Girls Soccer

With their 3-0 win over the North Little Rock Lady Charging Wildcats on Senior Night at Bryant Stadium, the Bryant Lady Hornets set up a first-place showdown with the rival Conway Lady Wampus Cats this Friday in Conway.

The Lady Cats are responsible for Bryant’s lone league loss in a match on April 9 in which the two teams finished regulation even 1-1. Conway won the shootout and has remained unbeaten against the conference since then including a 2-0 win over third-place Mount St. Mary Academy on Tuesday.

The Lady Hornets improved to 14-1 overall with Tuesday’s victory in which seniors Mary Catherine Selig, Rachel Studdard, Madison Humbard, Ashlyn Thompson, Alyssa Fason, Abbie Patton and Sieera Edelmann were honored.

The match was scoreless until the 17:51 mark of the first half when Rachel Studdard scored.

It was 1-0 at the half then Lauren Heath added to the lead off a feed from Melinda Hernandez just a little more than eight minutes in.

Fason provided the clinching goal at the 22:19 mark. Rachel Buck assisted.

