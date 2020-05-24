May 24 in Bryant athletic history: 2011

Bryant girls soccer players earn post-season honors

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Photos by Rick Nation. For more, go here.

Bryant Lady Hornets Katie Moore and Tarra Hendricks were named all-State and London Abernathy was[more] named to the Class 7A All-State Tournament team as post-season honors were awarded for the 2011 girls high school soccer season. In addition, Abernathy, Lauren Reed and Lexie Balisterri were named all-conference for their play in the 7A/6A-Central Conference. Lyndsey Brazil was named all-conference honorable mention.