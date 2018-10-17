Bryant girls suffer loss at Conway in league finale

CONWAY — The Bryant Lady Hornets concluded their 6A-Central Conference schedule on Tuesday against a fired-up Conway Lady Wampus Cats team celebrating Senior Night, 3-25, 11-25, 20-25.

The setback, coupled with last week’s losses to North Little Rock and Cabot, knocked the Lady Hornets out of the Class 6A State Tournament at Bentonville.

Bryant will close out the season on Thursday with a non-conference match at Benton.

The Lady Hornets, who have had to persevere through considerable adversity, are 9-19-1 overall and finish 3-11 in conference play.