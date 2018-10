Freshman girls close out season with setback against Benton

The Bryant Lady Hornets freshman team closed out a star-crossed season on Monday with a 15-25, 15-25 at the Bryant Middle School gym.

The Lady Hornets wind up 4-17-1 overall and winless in the Central Arkansas Junior High Conference.

“We played well but just couldn’t stop their hitters,” said Bryant coach Lawrence Jefferson.

“We improved as they season progressed but so did all the other teams,” he noted. “Our season was highlighted by winning the Silver Division at the Russellville tournament.”