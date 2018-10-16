Bryant White bounces Benton in seventh-grade game

October 16, 2018 Football

BENTON — The Bryant White Hornets seventh grade football team of Bryant Middle School earned an 8-0 win over the Benton Panthers seventh grade squad at Panthers Stadium Monday night.

Jaeden Wilson scored the only touchdown of the game on a pass from Gary Rideout Jr., who followed up with a run for the two-point conversion.

Wilson also helped out on defense, intercepting a pass to help seal the victory.

The Bryant White seventh-graders play again next Monday against North Little Rock to wrap up their 2018 season.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

