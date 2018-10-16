Bryant White bounces Benton in seventh-grade game

BENTON — The Bryant White Hornets seventh grade football team of Bryant Middle School earned an 8-0 win over the Benton Panthers seventh grade squad at Panthers Stadium Monday night.
Jaeden Wilson scored the only touchdown of the game on a pass from Gary Rideout Jr., who followed up with a run for the two-point conversion.
Wilson also helped out on defense, intercepting a pass to help seal the victory.
The Bryant White seventh-graders play again next Monday against North Little Rock to wrap up their 2018 season.