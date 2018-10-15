With four in top 20, Lady Hornets earn team title at Conway

Photos courtesy of Cynthia Austin

CONWAY — Sydney Wilson, Bree Hood, Bailey Brazil and Olivia Orr all finished in the top 20 to lead the Bryant Lady Hornets to the championship of the Conway Wampus Cat Invitational cross country meet at Bearverfork Lake on Saturday.

The Lady Hornets finished with 100 points as a team Cabot was second with 124 as part of a 21-team field.

Wilson was ninth overall with a time of 21:03. Hood finished in 21:20 to finish 12ththen Brazil was 14thin 21:30. Orr was 20thin 21:47.

Zhania Hall completed the Lady Hornets’ scoring quintet. She ran a 23:35 to finish 52nd.Sarah Rogers (57th, 23:42.00) and Kaylin Watts (68th, 24:21) complete Bryant’s top seven.

The meet completed the regular season for the Lady Hornets, who will compete at the 6A-Central Conference meet at Bishop Park in Bryant on Monday, Oct. 22.

Junior Girls

The Junior Lady Hornets finished second only to Vilonia at the Wampus Cat Invitational. Sydney Dettmer led the Bryant contingent with a 16th-place finish in a time of 13:04.

Jillian Colclasure also finished in the top 20. Her time of 13:09 was good for 18th.

Maddie Gallagher (24th, 13:22), Madison Dettmer (31st, 13:40) and Rachel Buck (34th, 13:44) completed the Lady Hornets’ scoring group with Ellie O’Gary (36th, 13:45) and Madison Moore (39th, 13:51) rounding out the top seven.

The junior girls will complete their season on Saturday, Oct. 20, at the Walmart Central Arkansas Junior High Championship meet in Cabot.