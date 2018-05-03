Bryant girls’ win sets up second-place showdown

NORTH LITTLE ROCK — With their 2-0 win over the North Little Rock Lady Charging Wildcats, coupled with Conway’s 2-0 victory over Mount St. Mary Academy, the Bryant Lady Hornets will be playing on Senior Night for second place in the 7A-Central Conference and a first-round bye at the State tournament on Friday.

Bryant, 9-4 in league play, will host Conway, 9-3, which also still has a make-up match on Tuesday, May 7, against regular-season champion Fort Smith Southside.

Against North Little Rock, the Lady Hornets scored two first-half goals and made that stand up with their defense to forge the win. Keepers Addison Funk had three saves and Brittney Warner one.

Lauren Heath scored the first goal off a feed from Alyssa Fason, just over eight minutes in. With 15:11 left in the half, Fason made it 2-0 off an assist from Maddie Humbard.

“We got caught offsides a few times,” mentioned Lady Hornets coach Nicole Inman. “Alyssa had another goal, but they called it back. I’m not sure it was off.

‘The heat and early game, I think, played a factor for us,” she added. “Hopefully, we can overcome that when we play Conway.”