Bryant girls wrap up regular season with second at Conway

CONWAY — The Bryant Lady Hornets won two events and finished second in six others to accumulate 128.5 points, finishing second to the host team at the Wampus Cat Relays in Conway on Tuesday.

Deborah Shaw ran her best time of the season in the 100 hurdles.

Deborah Shaw continued her rivalry with Conway’s Taylor Conway in the triple jump and the 100-meter hurdles. Shaw got the best of it in the hurdles with her season-best time of 15.53. Conway was second at 16.04 and Bryant’s Jada Deaton was third in 16.98.

In the triple jump, Conway got the better of it covering 36’6”. Shaw was second at 35’9”. Bryant’s Yonni Allen was eighth in 32’3”.

Conway High School won the meet with 152 points. Cabot was third at 77.

Bryant finished up the meet with a win in the 4×400 relay. Zhania Hall, Megan Lee, Amya Smith and Ella Reynolds combined on a 4:02.01 to edge North Little Rock (4:03.23).

Shaw was second in the long jump with a leap of 16’3.5”. Cabot’s Ashley Killingsworth won at 16’4.5”. Lee was fourth at 15’6.5”.

In the high jump, Shaw finished seventh in 4’10”.

Henriette Bochmann was second in the discus with a throw of 111’11”. Conway’s Z Smith won at 116’8”. Bochmann was fifth in the shot with a throw of 33’8.5”.

Kristin Garner was second in the pole vault, clearing 10’. The winner Payton Fleeman of Benton also went over at 10’ but needed fewer tries to get there. Bryant’s Madelyn Thomas was sixth, clearing 8’6”.

Reynolds was second in the 400 with a time of 58.87, just off the pace of Sheridan’s Carly Strong, who ran a 58.79. Hall was third in 1:00.97.

The Lady Hornets also picked up a second-place finish in the 4×100 relay. Thomas, Amya Smith, Jaiyah Jackson and Mallorie Scott-Smith combined on a 50.72 to finish on the heels of Little Rock Central (49.68).

In the 4×800, Bailey Brazil, Caroline Pelton, Pollet Ocana-Reyes and Aryn Stiles combined on a time of 11:07.60 to place third.

Smith, Lee and Reynolds added third-place finishes. Smith ran a 13.25 in the 100 and Reynolds ran a 26.39 in the 200. Lee was third in the 300 hurdles in a time of 46.81. Deaton was sixth in 49.95.

Brazil’s 2:39 in the 800 was good for fourth while Stiles’ 6:09.60 was eighth in the 1600 and Ocana-Reyes’ 15:13.50 was eighth in the 3200.

The Lady Hornets will compete in the 6A-Central Conference meet in Little Rock on Thursday, April 25.