Bryant golf team gets in 18 at three-team competition

BENTON — “With the forecast for the next week, it was good to get 18 in today,” said Bryant golf coach Steve Griffith after the team finished up a competition against Benton and Hot Springs Lakeside at Longhills Golf Club on Tuesday.

The forecast, with the remnants of Hurricane Gordon coming through, calls for a lot of rain over the next week. Bryant is scheduled to play again on Thursday at Magellan Country Club in Hot Springs then, again, at Sheridan on Monday, Sept. 10.

Lakeside took top team honors in both boys’ and girls’ play. For the boys, the Rams combined on a score of 295. Benton was second at 306 with Bryant combining for a score of 316.

“It was good to get a team score for the boys under 320, averaged 79 for top four today,” Griffith noted. “That’s a good step to get us moving for State the first week of October.”

The Lady Rams combined on a team score of 267. Bryant was second at 277 with Benton at 294.

“The girls continue to improve as individuals and as a group, working toward our goal of playing on day two of State,” Griffith said.

“We moved the boys back to the Blue tees and girls to Gold, playing longer than our previous outings at Longhills,” the coach noted. “We had the kids play them all down, getting them ready for State tournament conditions.”

Individually, Caitlin LaCerra continued to play well for the Lady Hornets. Her round of 82 was one off the pace of medalist Abbylea Huett of Lakeside.

Brooklyn Waller shot a 93 and Meredith Medford finished at 102.

Logan McDonald and Clayton Harbour each carded rounds of 77 for the Hornets, five strokes off the pace of Lakeside’s Wil Griffin.

Daniel Taylor shot a 78 with Landon Allison and Andrew Gaspard finishing with rounds of 81. Brendon Morton carded an 86 and Cameron McDonald a 95.