Bryant golfers endure two-day tourney on tough courses

CONWAY — A two-day, 72-hole tournament on two different golf courses proved to be challenging for everyone involved including the Bryant High School golfers. At Nutter’s Chapel on Friday, Scott Schmidt led the Hornets with a round of 76, which was among the best of the day. On day two at Centennial Golf Club on Saturday, Landon Allison posted the low score for Bryant at 85, matching his first-day round.

Drew Darbonne and Clayton Harbour matched with 82 on Friday and 87 on Saturday for the Hornets while Logan McDonald shot 91 and 98.

Schmidt’s second-day didn’t go quite as well with an 87 at Centennial.

For the girls, Maddie Stephens finished with round of 122 and 105 while Brooklyn Waller posted a 111 and a 116.

“Tough tournament,” said Bryant coach Steve Griffith. “Scott played well on Friday at Nutter’s Chapel and several others hung in at the very tight course. We were all looking forward to Saturday at Centennial for a chance to shoot some lower scores.

“But it was a tough set up with very tight pin placements and super-fast greens,” he added. “That left most of the field, including the Hornets, frustrated after a long, slow day of golf.

“Maddie was among a small minority of golfers on Saturday that were able to improve on Friday’s score,” the coach noted.

“Hopefully, the experience will help us prepare for the conditions at the State Tournament in a few weeks,” Griffith said.

Bryant is scheduled to play in two more regular-season matches before State, which will be held at Centennial. On Tuesday, Sept. 19, Bryant plays at home at Hurricane Golf Club before closing out the regular-season with a tournament at Isabelle Golf Course in Hot Springs Village.