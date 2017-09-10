Lady Hornets improve times; junior girls win second meet

LITTLE ROCK — The Bryant Lady Hornets finished off Saturday’s competition at the Minuteman Cross Country Invitational held at Wester Hills Park with a 10th place finish in the 20-team field.

Leading the Lady Hornets was Bailey Brazil (23 in 22:21.54) followed by Abbie Patton (41st in 23:29.29), Kayla Scott (57th in 24:36.31), Olivia Orr (59th in 24:41.19), and Zhania Hall (63rd in 24:48.80).

“We had some time gaps that we haven’t had in a while,” noted Lady Hornets coach Keith Dale. “These next two weeks will be crucial to develop our packs to help improve our times as well as our standings. Don’t get me wrong, almost every girl improved time from last week, but we did have some girls who helped us tremendously last week out from ailments and academic achievement evaluations.”

The next meet for Bryant will be Saturday, Sept. 23, at Russellville

JUNIOR GIRLS

The Junior Lady Hornets brought home another win Saturday over a 19-team field made up of 311 runners. Bryant scored 64 points to second place Russellville’s 94 to secure the victory.

Caroline Pelton led the way finishing sixth in 13:49.36, followed by Kim Hernandez (7th, 13:57), Jillian Colclassure (11th, 13:59.75), Abigail Lagemann (17th, 14:25.57), and Yasmin Amlani (24th, 14:34.74).

“I have been impressed with this group of young ladies,” Dale stated. “They have all been working hard to improve times. This group of girls will be going far.”