Bryant golfers striving for more consistency

CONWAY — After three Bryant Hornets shot 18-hole rounds under 80 at Hot Springs Village on Tuesday only one, Landon Allison, broke 40 over nine holes at Conway Country Club on Wednesday.

Allison turned in a 39, which was two strokes off the pace of individual medalists Jon Jackson of Conway and Parker Wilson of Benton.

“We continue to search for consistency,” acknowledged Bryant coach Steve Griffith. “We had a solid team round at Magellan yesterday and then struggled as a group today.”

Logan McDonald had the next lowest score for Bryant at 43 with Scott Schmidt finishing at 44, Clayton Harbour at 49 and Brenden Morton 50.

Benton won a playoff for the team honors after tying Conway Blue at 160 over the nine holes.

For the girls, Maddie Stephens shot a 55 and Brooklyn Waller 55. Meredith Moreland shot 79.

“Maddie had some good shots today playing with a couple of very good Conway golfers and Brooklyn continues to get more consistent,” noted Griffith.

Casey Ott of Conway, who turned in a sub-70 score at Magellan on Tuesday, carded a 38 on Wednesday to again earn medalist honors.

Next up for Bryant is a trip to Sheridan Country Club on Monday, Aug. 28.