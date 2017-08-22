Lady Hornets officially open 2017 season tonight

File photo by Kevin Nagle

The Bryant Lady Hornets embark on the 2017 volleyball season tonight when they travel to Hot Springs Lakeside with a junior varsity match at 5 p.m., followed by a varsity contest.

Beth Solomon returns as head coach with new assistant Cindy Jones.

The team includes seniors Macey Loudon, Kyla Baker, Reagan Dabbs, Raven Loveless and Ashlyn Lee; juniors Kristin Boyle, Cassie Ray, Shannon Stewart, Aly Bowers, Imanii Jones, Beatriz Hernandez and Faith Stone. Sophomores on the team are Erin Thompson, Kiarra Beard, Ashley Davis, Lexi Brown, Grace Camferdam, Cora Edwards, Kennedy Kuchinski, Brooke Abner, Ivory Russ, Truli Bates and Casey Welch.

The Lady Hornets will play their first match at home on Thursday against Fountain Lake.