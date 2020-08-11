August 11 in Bryant athletic history: 2016

Bryant golfers take top honors in dual match

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

The Bryant High School golf team swept a dual match with rival Benton at Hurricane Country Club today.

Tanner Caton led the boys with a nine-hole round of one-over 37 earning individual medalist honors. For the girls, Katy Edwards and Maddie Stephens each carded rounds of 50 to share medalist honors.

Bryant’s Scott Schmidt and Benton’s Braden Smith each turned in rounds of 39 to tie for second. The Hornets teamed up on a score of 158 with Benton combining for a 163.

Landon Allison shot 40 for Bryant and Drew Darbonne finished at 42 to complete the scoring quartet.

“Tanner is our only senior,” said Bryant coach Steve Griffith, regarding the boys win. “It was good to have him come through today and lead us in a tough match with Benton.”

Joining Edwards and Stephens in the scoring for the Lady Hornets was Brooklyn Waller, who finished at 66. Bryant’s 166 team score was seven strokes better than the top three scores by Benton. Abbey Lee shot 52 to lead the Lady Panthers.

For the Hornets, Clayton Harbour turned in a round of 45 with Brendan Morton at 48. Neil Ritchie shot 55, Caleb Barnes 56 and Bryan Collins 57.

The BHS golfers return to action next Tuesday in a three-team match at Hurricane with Benton and 7A-Central Conference rival North Little Rock.