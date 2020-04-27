Bryant High School announced plans for Class of 2020 graduation

By Devin Sherrill, Bryant School District Communication Director

After surveying seniors about their wishes for a graduation ceremony, Bryant High School has developed two plans of action for commencement depending on COVID-19 restrictions and social distancing.

Of 630 seniors in the Class of 2020, 510 responded to the survey sent last week by Bryant High School principal Todd Edwards.

“No senior ever thought their last semester of high school would turn out this way. We felt it was important to allow them to decide how they wanted to celebrate graduation,” said Dr. Edwards.

Roughly 22 percent of the seniors chose to opt out of a graduation ceremony and pick up their diplomas. Once grades have been finalized and diplomas delivered, the school will notify these students.

The majority of seniors—78 percent—chose to participate in a graduation ceremony. When asked to select between a virtual graduation and a traditional ceremony, an overwhelming 96 percent chose a traditional ceremony.

If large group social distancing restrictions are lifted, option one is to hold a traditional ceremony on Friday, July 10, 2020, at 7 p.m., in Barton Coliseum. Due to limited seating, graduates would be allowed a specific number of tickets for guests.

Option two, depending on social distancing guidelines for large groups—specifically 250 or less— would be multiple traditional graduation ceremonies on Saturday, July 11, 2020, in Hornet Arena. A number of identical ceremonies would be held to maintain social distancing guidelines and graduates would be limited on the number of tickets for guests.

If COVID-19 restrictions for group gatherings are still in place, Bryant High School will hold a virtual graduation on July 10, 2020 at 7 p.m. The event will be livestreamed on the district’s website and social media channels.

“We have worked hard to put together plans to ensure that each graduate is honored for their hard work. It’s an important milestone for not just seniors, but their parents and families,” said Dr. Edwards.