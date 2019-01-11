Bryant hosts LR Central as league play continues; Hornets football team to be honored

Two of the premier games in the early 6A-Central Conference tonight will be played at the Hornets’ Nest on the campus of Bryant High School when the Little Rock Central teams pay a visit.

It’s a night that will also feature the Bryant Hornets’ Class 6A State champion football team, which will be honored at halftime of the boys’ game by MaxPreps as one of the top 50 teams in its Tour of Champions. The Hornets were ranked No. 45 in the nation by MaxPreps following their title and 11-2 season, which was capped by a 27-7 victory in the championship game against rival North Little Rock.

On the court, there will be a boys’ junior varsity game at 5 p.m., followed by the varsity girls at 6 then the varsity boys at 7:30 or so.

The Lady Hornets come into the game off a convincing 51-19 victory in conference play at Mount St. Mary Academy. They are now 1-1 in league play and 10-3 overall.

Little Rock Central is looking for its first conference victory. The traditionally strong Lady Tigers have, however, lost both of their games to two of the top teams in the league, North Little Rock and Fort Smith Northside. Central is uncharacteristically under water with a 5-8 record overall.

In the boys game, the Hornets look to improve to 2-1 in the conference after defeating Little Rock Catholic on the road Tuesday, 60-47. The Hornets are 10-4 overall and so is Central. The Tigers lost 46-44 to Fort Smith Northside, which also handed Bryant its league loss, 47-42 last Friday. 

The Tigers are 0-2 in the league. They also lost to top-ranked North Little Rock, 67-63, in overtime to open conference play. That’s, again, losses to two of the top teams in the state, left along the conference.

