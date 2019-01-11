Bryant’s Scott presented first Darren McFadden Award as state’s top prep running back

LITTLE ROCK — At the Little Rock Touchdown Club’s annual awards banquet at the Embassy Suites in Little Rock Thursday night, Bryant senior Latavion Scott was presented the first Darren McFadden Award as the top running back in Arkansas for the 2018 season.
The banquet featured guest speaker Desmond Howard, the former Heisman Trophy winner and Super Bowl MVP. Award winners from college and high school were honored.
Scott rushed for a school record 1,790 yards on 255 carries. He also set school standards for most 100-yard rushing games in a career (18), most rushing yards in a career (3,361), Most rushing touchdowns in a season (24), most rushing touchdowns in a career (37) and most touchdowns scored in a season (27).
He was the named the most valuable play of the 2018 Class 7A State championship game with 153 yards rushing and three touchdowns in the Hornets’ 27-7 win over North Little Rock, the first football title in school history.