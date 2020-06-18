June 18 in Bryant athletic history: 2016

Bryant Juniors continue offensive roll to open tourney

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

CONWAY — The Bryant Black Sox Junior American Legion looks more and more like it’s hitting its stride. On the heels of a 13-2 romp over Cabot on the road Tuesday and a doubleheader sweep of one of Sheridan’s three Junior teams at home on Wednesday, the Sox opened play in a showcase tournament with an 11-0 romp over the RBI Rivals Elite team at Hendrix College on Friday afternoon.

Right-hander Will McEntire whipped up a three-hit shutout over five innings, fanning one without a walk and the Sox played errorless defense in the victory. Jacob Wright, Brooks Ellis, Logan Chambers and Myers Buck each had two hits to lead the 13-hit outpouring. Ellis, Chambers and Christian Harp each knocked in a pair.

Bryant was set to return to action on Friday night at Hendrix with a game against the STL Prospects White then continue to play on Saturday against the Rawlings Tigers Silver at 3:45 p.m., at Central Baptist College.

Earlier on in the win over RBI Rivals, it was a scoreless duel. After McEntire worked out of a two-on, out-out jam by started an inning-ending doubleplay on a comebacker in the top of the third, the Sox got loose.

Wright walked to open the home third. Logan Catton blooped a single and, with one out, Ellis beat out an infield hit to load the bags. Chambers’ infield knock got Wright home but Catton, hustling to try to sneak home as well, was thrown out. Ellis, however, trailed the play and got to third. He scored moments later on Harp’s single to right.

McEntire worked a 1-2-3 fourth and the Sox bats geared up again. Ryan Lessenberry’s infield hit opened the door. Buck, bunting to move Lessenberry, beat out a hit then Wright walked to fill the pillows. A walk to Catton forced in a run then the floodgates opened on the six-run uprising. Coby Greiner singled in a run then Ellis reached on an error as Wright cross the plate. Chambers singled in a run and Harp was plunked by a pitch to make it 7-0 with, still, no one out.

Though Sawyer Holt grounded into a doubleplay, it got Ellis home with the eighth tally.

After McEntire and the Bryant defense eased through the top of the fifth, the Sox made it a run-rule win in the home half. This time, Buck ignited the outburst with an infield hit. He took second on a passed ball and scored when Wright singled to left.

Wright, however, made a wide turn at first and was thrown out trying to get back on the relay from left field. Catton, though, got things revved up by hustling to first to reach on an error. He stole second and, after Greiner walked, scored on Ellis’ single to center. When the ball was misplayed in center, Greiner scored as well as the game concluded.

Special thanks to J’Ann Boyd