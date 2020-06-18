June 18 in Bryant athletic history: 2012

AA Sox breeze to championship of Ozark Classic in Harrison

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

HARRISON — The Everett Black Sox AA American Legion team of Bryant run-ruled three opponents on the way[more] to capturing the championship of Ozarks Baseball Classic Friday and Saturday.

The Sox blitzed Stillwell, Okla., 11-1 in five innings in the championship contest on Saturday. Earlier in the day, they knocked off the Harrison McDonald’s Big Macs, 12-2, in six innings. On Friday, they opened the event with a 14-0 romp over Maryland Heights, Mo.

Now 14-3 on the season, Everett is set to play at Benton this Thursday before beginning play in a wood bat tournament at Hot Springs Lakeside on Friday.

Black Sox 11, Stillwell, Okla. 1



Hayden Daniel allowed one run on two hits, struck out three without a walk to pick up the win in the title game. The Sox busted loose for six runs in the first inning, added three in the third and made it a run-rule lead with two more in the bottom of the fourth.

Chase Tucker and Trevor Ezell each had three hits for Bryant. Jason Hastings, Korey Thompson and Daniel added two each.

Seven of the first eight Bryant batters reached base in the bottom of the first. Ezell singled and Hastings doubled. Daniel drove in a run with a base hit and, after Hastings scored on a wild pitch, Daniel stole second. Cody Gogus drew a walk and, after both runners moved up on Zach Graddy’s groundout, Harrison Dale singled, Thompson doubled and Tucker drilled an RBI base hit.

Daniel set down the first six batters he faced before giving up a double to Jaron Vaughn. James Bolir singled in the run but then a fly to right and a doubleplay ended the inning. Daniel proceeded to retire the next six in a row to close out the win.

Bryant answered Stillwell’s run with three in the bottom of the third. Thompson’s second two-bagger started the uprising. Tucker singled him home then Austin Caldwell reached on an error. Tucker came home on a passed ball to make it 8-2 then singles by Ezell and Hastings brought Caldwell around to cap the inning.

Tucker singled with two down in the fourth, Caldwell reached on another error and, after a wild pitch got a run in, Ezell set the final score with an RBI double.

Black Sox 12, Harrison McDonald’s 2



Gogus smashed a pair of home runs and Devin Dupree went the distance on the mound allowing just three hits, which all came in the third inning when the Big Macs scored their two runs.

Bryant had already established an 3-0 lead by then.

In the first, Ezell doubled, took third on a groundout by Hastings and scored on Daniel’s sacrifice fly. Two more score in the second when Schalchlin singled, Dale walked and Thompson beat out a drag bunt for a hit. With two out, Ezell’s rap to third was misplayed and both runs scored to make it 3-0.

Dupree had issued a two-out walk in the first but picked the runner off. He then retired the side in order in the second. He’d retired the first two of the third before a single by Jenner Jones started Harrison’s uprising. Nathan Kane singled then a walk to James Trammell loaded the bases for Hunter Marshall, who doubled in the two runs. With runners at second and third, Dupree got Baker Wilson to fly out to Tucker in right to end the inning.

The Sox responded with a five-run third to take command of the game. Daniel singled and stole second to start the inning. He trotted home on Gogus’ first blast.

Schalchlin kept the inning going with a walk and a stolen base. Dale singled him in and also swiped a base. He scored on a single by Thompson.

Dupree worked around a one-out single in the fourth, a one-out walk in the fifth and a one-out double in the sixth to keep Harrison from scoring any more.

Everett made it a run-rule win with two in the fifth and two more in the bottom of the sixth.

In the fifth, Dale reached on an error, Thompson walked and Tucker was hit by a pitch. With one out, a walk to Ezell forced in a run. Hastings then singled in the second tally.

Gogus led off the sixth with his second rip. The Sox then loaded the bases on Schalchlin’s second hit and walks to Dale and Caldwell. With two down, Ezell drew a pass on a 3-2 pitch forcing in the game-ending run.

Black Sox 14, Maryland Heights, Mo. 0



Hastings struck out seven, walked one and allowed one hit over the first four innings. Dale finished by working around an error and a hit batsman in the bottom of the fifth.

The Sox racked up 16 hits led by Dale with three. Ezell, Hastings, Graddy, Thompson and Tucker each had two.

The onslaught commenced in the second inning when Graddy singled, stole second and scored on a double by Dale. Though Dale was out trying to stretch it to a triple, Thompson walked and sprinted home when Tucker belted a three-bagger, making it 2-0.

In the third, Hastings doubled to start a six-run uprising. Daniel singled him in and stole second. With one out, Graddy walked and Dale cleared the bases with a triple. Thompson singled him in and, after Tucker doubled, base hits by Caldwell and Ezell made it 8-0.

A six-run fourth began with a walk to Gogus. Consecutive singles by Graddy, Dale, and Thompson started the carousel. Tucker’s grounder to second was booted and, with one out, Ezell belted a two-run double to make it 13-0. He would scored after Hastings walked, Daniel was hit by a pitch and Dupree was plunked to force in the run.