Bryant JV pulls out 2-1 win over Central JV

By Chris Morgan

LITTLE ROCK —The Bryant Lady Hornets’ junior varsity team rally to win two straight games and defeat the Little Rock Central Lady Tigers 2-1 on Tuesday night, 21-25, 25-15, 15-12.

The Lady Hornets opened game one with a 4-0 run and led 7-4 before the Lady Tigers clawed their way back into the game with a run that cut the lead to 7-6, capped with an ace.

Bryant held Central to one point before three straight errors cost them the lead, 9-10. Both teams would trade blows back to a 13-13 tie before a Lady Tigers block opened up a 0-4 run, making the score 13-17.

The Lady Hornets battled to within two points, 15-17, but fell to a 1-3 swing from which they couldn’t recover.

A Bryant serving error set the Lady Tigers at game point, 21-24, before solidifying their game one win with a block.

Game two opened similarly to the first with a 5-0 Lady Hornet run.

The Lady Tigers pulled the match back tied at 6-6, before an ace and a block allowed Central to take their first lead 9-6.

The Lady Hornets scored six straight, forcing the Lady Tigers to uses a timeout to reset.

Prior to the timeout, the Lady Tigers produced a quick two points before allowing another six straight making the score 23-11.

The Lady Hornets struggled to close out the game, however, allowing four straights before being aided by a Central serving error.

Bryant took game two with an ace from Alyssa Hernandaz.

So, heading into game three, the Lady Hornets controlled the momentum, but the Lady Tigers showed they would not just roll over, pulling ahead 2-0 before Bryant pulled even.

Both teams battled and Central held a 9-7 lead before three consecutive aces from Hernandez hit the switch as the tide turned in the Lady Hornets’ favor.

Although the Lady Tigers played close, they could never break away from the Lady Hornets who pulled ahead a final time 14-12, before closing the match with an ace from Kiarra Beard.

The Lady Hornets continue their season this Thursday hosting Fort Smith Southside at the Hornets’ Nest.