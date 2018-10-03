Homecoming Court for 2018 announced

October 3, 2018 Spirit

Seventeen young ladies will represent Bryant High School as maids on the 2018 Homecoming Court.

The high school will celebrate Homecoming on Friday, Oct. 19, when the Hornets take on the Cabot Panthers. Festivities begin at 6:30 p.m., at Bryant Stadium. The Bryant Homecoming queen will be crowned prior to kickoff at 7.

Front Row:

Senior Maids: Raquel Thompson, Emily Skiavo, Andrea Thomas, Cassie Ray, and Sierra Edelmann

2nd Row:

Junior Maids: Erin Thompson, Meredith Medford, Elaine Qualls, and Jada Deaton

3rd Row:

Freshman Maid: Margo Gilliland

Sophomore Maids: Khyla Tucker, Kacey Schaefer, Jaiyah Jackson, and Samantha Still

Back Row:

Freshmen Maids: Olivia Graham, Jenna Harper, and Lawson Godwin

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

