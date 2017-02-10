Bryant Middle School seventh-grade boys split final pair of games

The Bryant White Hornets seventh grade team of Bryant Middle School concluded the 2016-17 season with a win at Greenbrier on Thursday, 41-39, bouncing back from a 35-30 setback at Lake Hamilton on Tuesday.

“Our seventh grade team is full of talented kids,” said Hornets coach John Harrison. “We finished the year with a 13-5 record. Two of those losses were to an undefeated Sylvan Hills team. I am excited about this group for next year.”

Regarding the loss at Lake Hamilton, the coach said, “I thought we played well enough to win but Lake Hamilton just dominated us on the glass and got second-chance shots.”

At Greenbrier, Caleb Carter and Isiah Kearney each scored in double figures to lead the team to victory.