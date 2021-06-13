Bryant Seniors split two games, advance at Memphis

MEMPHIS ­— The Bryant Black Sox Senior American Legion team hammered out 11 hits including two doubles by Noah Davis and a homer run by J.T. Parker as they bounced back from a tough 7-5 loss to the Throwbacks Baseball Club with a 14-3 romp over the Hustle Factory Omegas 17U team on Saturday.

Davis, Parker, Ryan Riggs and Conner Martin each had two hits in the win in which the Sox struck for six runs in the first inning.

Josh Turner went the distance on the mound in the five-inning contest. He fanned eight and walked three, taking a no-hitter into the fifth when Hustle Factory got all three of its hits and scored all three of its runs.

Bryant actually scored all 14 of its runs before the Omegas got on the board with three in the bottom of the fifth.

The first-inning eruption started with a walk to Riggs. He scored from first on Davis’ first double. After Martin was struck by a 1-2 pitch, Colby Morrow walked to load the bases for Parker, who singled to drive in two.

Lawson Speer was hit by a pitch to fill the sacks again. This time, Logan White delivered a two-run single to make it 5-0.

Though Ethan Andrews’ squeeze bunt attempt resulted in Speer being tagged out at the plate, Blaine Sears came through with an RBI single to cap the inning.

After Turner pitched around a hit batsman and a two-out error, the Sox tacked on in the top of the third. After two were out, Sears’ grounder to short was thrown away. Riggs singled him in and, after Tyler Bates came on to run for the Sox’ catcher, Davis delivered his second double. Martin singled in both, to make it 9-0.

Morrow singled and a wild pitch moved the runners to second and third for Parker whose grounder to short was booted. Martin scored.

The Sox turned a doubleplay to erase a lead-off walk in the bottom of the third then went to work at the plate again in the top of the fourth.

Andrews reached on an error and stole second. Sears walked and a balk moved them to second and third. With one out, Davis delivered a sacrifice fly to make it 11-0. Martin singled in Sears.

The Omegas went down in order in the bottom of the fourth. In the fifth, Parker led off with his home run to center. The final run scored after two were out. Andrews was hit by a pitch, Sears walked, Riggs singled and Davis was plunked to force in the run.

Bryant led the first game of the day, 3-1, going into the top of the fifth only to have the Throwbacks strike for five runs. Another run in the sixth made it 7-3. Bryant scored in the sixth on a two-run homer by Sears then loaded the bases before the final out was recorded.

Sears finished with four runs batted in.

The Throwbacks snapped a scoreless tie in the top of the fourth, scratching out a run against Bryant starter Brandon Thomisee.

Bryant’s countered in the bottom of the inning when Parker drew a one-out walk and, with two down scored on a long single by White. Will Hathcote was hit by a pitch then Sears ripped a two-run double.

Two walks and a two-run error contributed to the Throwbacks’ big inning in the fifth. A solo homer accounted for the run in the top of the sixth.

The Sox were set for bracket play on Sunday.