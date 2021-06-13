Two lopsided wins lift Bryant 15’s to 5-0 on the season

It was Cabot’s tournament, but it was moved to Bryant on Saturday and the substitute host had a field day with an 18-2 win over Sheridan and an 18-5 victory over Cabot as they improved to 5-0 on the season.

With Sheridan beating Cabot in the third game of the day, the Sox were set to take them on in something of a championship game on Sunday.

In the opening win, Bryant scored 13 times in the bottom of the first to launch the three-inning romp. The Sox used nine hits to take advantage of 12 walks and two hit batsmen in the game.

Ryan Green had two of those hits for the Sox. Reid Catton drove in three runs. Green, Justen Myles, Conlee Billingsley and Brayden Beenken drove in two apiece.

Carson Kemp, Beenken and Michael Parker each pitched an inning for Bryant. Kemp struck out the side in the top of the first.

Walks to Caden Stovall and Clay Crawford started Bryant explosion in the bottom of the inning. The duo worked a double steal then Kemp singled in the first run. Aiden Hughes singled in a run and wound up at second on the late throw back into the infield.

Myles squeezed in a run and, after Billingsley walked and stole second, Catton’s single to center made it 5-0.

Jaylen Ryland doubled, setting the table for Beenken, who grounded a single to right to drive in a pair. With two out, Cole Rye, running for Beenken advanced on a passed ball then scored on a single by Brady Brower to make it 8-0.

Brower stole second then on a pair of passed balls scored the Sox’ ninth run as Stovall was drawing a walk.

Stovall stole second then took third on a passed ball as Ryan Harmon drew a pinch-hit walk. They worked a double steal to get Stovall home then Rye was hit by a pitch. Green singled in a run then walks to Myles and Billingsley forced in one more. Catton walked to make it 13-0.

Sheridan scored its two runs in the top of the second before Bryant went to work again in the bottom of the inning.

Beenken drew a lead-off walk, Parker singled, and Stovall walked to load the bases with one out. A run was forced in when Harmon walked and when Rye was hit by a pitch. Green singled in a run then Myles drew an RBI pass. Rye scored the final run when Billingsley grounded into a force at third.

In the second game, the Sox scored 16 runs in the first inning. Cabot scored five in the top of the second, but Bryant added a pair in the bottom of the inning as, once again, the contest only took three innings.

This time, Kemp had three hits and drove in three. Ryland and Parker each had a pair of RBIs.

The Sox benefited from 12 walks, two errors and a hit batsman with nine hits.

Crawford, Myles and Ryland each pitched an inning.

The first two Cabot batters singled off Crawford. But a pop up and a doubleplay ball ended the threat.

In the bottom of the inning, Stovall and Crawford each walked to set the stage for Kemp’s first hit, an RBI single to center. Aiden Hughes walked to load the bases. Harmon, running for Crawford, scored on a passed ball then Ryland doubled in two.

Myles singled in a run and Catton delivered a tally with a sacrifice fly.

After Billingsley walked and Parker was struck by a 1-0 pitch, a wild pitch and an errant throw allowed a run. A passed ball scored the other to make it 8-0.

Brower revved things up again with a single. Walks to Green and Stovall filled the sacks. A run scored on a wild pitch then a walk to Crawford loaded the bags again. Green scored on a passed ball then Kemp singled in a run.

Hughes’ single packed the bags again and Rye walked to make it 12-0. Kemp scored on a passed ball then walks to Beenken and Billingsley forced in a run. Parker capped off the blitz with a two-run double.

After Cabot got its five runs, Crawford doubled in a run then scored on Kemp’s third hit to set the final score.