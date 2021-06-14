Late rally allows Memphis team to draw even with Junior Sox

MEMPHIS — The Memphis Tigers 17U (Freeman) team rallied for three runs in the top of the seventh then held the Bryant Black Sox Junior American Legion team in the bottom of the innings as the two teams closed out the 17U division of the 2D Scout Games on Sunday with an 8-8 tie.

Showcase events rarely play out extra innings.

The Sox managed just three hits but benefited from seven walks and four hit batsmen and three errors.

Jaxon Ham, Cade Parker and Gage Horn each had singles.

Memphis scored first with a run in the top of the first, but the Sox countered with four in the home half.

The outburst started with Drew Hatman getting hit by a pitch and Luke Bickerstaff reaching on an error. A walk to Gavin Burton loaded the bases. Hunter Holt picked up an RBI when he was struck by a 1-0 pitch. Ham was plunked to make it 2-1.

Luke Dreher became the third consecutive hitter and fourth of the inning to get hit by a pitch, forcing in a third run. A sacrifice fly made it 4-1.

The Tigers scored twice in the top of the second to make it a one-run game. They tied it in the top of the third.

The Black Sox countered with three in the bottom of the inning. Ham’s grounder to third was misplayed then Dreher walked. A sacrifice moved the runners to second and third then singled to drive in a pair. A passed ball allowed Dreher to score, and it was 7-4.

Memphis trimmed a run off the margin in the top of the fourth only to have the Sox get that run back in the bottom of the inning when Holt walked, Ham singled and, with two down, Cade Parker reached on an unsuccessful fielder’s choice. A walk to Horn forced in the run.

Caleb Greiner set down the Tigers in the fifth and the sixth but ran into trouble in the seventh with a hit batsman with one out. A double followed then a pitching change. Lakin Woods got the second out but, with runners at first and third, the Tigers worked a double steal that brought in the tying run.

Parker led off the bottom of the seventh with a single. Horn sacrificed him to second, but a pair of pop outs followed as the game ended in a deadlock.

The Bryant Juniors are set to play at Sheridan on Tuesday.