15U Sox thump Sheridan again behind Kemp

After scoring 13 then 16 runs in the first inning of their games on Saturday, the Bryant Black Sox 15U American Legion team got nothing in the first in a rematch against Sheridan on Sunday. But they scored five in the third and six in the fourth to run-rule their opponent and capture the championship of the little three-team tournament hosted by Cabot but played at Bryant High School Field.

Carson Kemp allowed just one hit and an unearned run in the four-inning contest. He fanned one and walked no one. Bryant had four errors and Sheridan two.

Kemp also had two hits and six runs batted in to spur the offense for the Sox. Brady Brower also had two of the Sox’ nine hits.

The game was actually tied 1-1 going into the bottom of the third. The Sox had taken the lead in the second when Aiden Hughes singled, stole second and scored on an errant throw.

Sheridan tied it in the top of the third in similar fashion. After a two-out error, the runner stole second and scored on an errant throw.

Bryant’s game-breaking home third began with a walk to Michael Parker. Brower lined a single to left then Brayden Beenken singled him home.

Brower stole third then scored on a balk as Caden Stovall drew a walk. A bunt single by Clay Crawford loaded the bases for Kemp who cleared them with a double to make it 6-1.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Sox put the game away by doubling their total. An error that allowed Reid Catton to reach base started the uprising. Catton stole second then scored on a single by Conlee Billingsley.

Base hits by Parker and Brower loaded the bases. A run scored on a passed ball and, after Beenken walked to refill the bags, Ryan Green walked to force in a run. With two down, Kemp cleared the bases again with a triple to end the game.

The Bryant 15’s are scheduled to host a Sheridan team in a doubleheader on Tuesday.