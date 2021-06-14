Senior Sox win one, lose one on final day of Memphis event

MEMPHIS — Will Hathcote struck out 10 and allowed one unearned run as he went the distance in the Bryant Black Sox Senior American Legion team’s 2-1 win over the Old Hickory 18’s at the 2D Scout Games showcase on Sunday.

The Sox advanced in bracket play but were edged by the Throwbacks Baseball Club, 7-6, the only team in the tournament that had defeated them.

Bryant led the Throwbacks 4-2 going into the bottom of the fourth but gave up five runs and, though they rallied, were unable to get all the way back to even.

Noah Davis and J.T. Parker each had two hits in the win for the Sox. Parker drove in both runs.

Hathcote pitched around a two-out single in the second. Logan White doubled for the Sox in the top of the third but was stranded.

Bryant turned a doubleplay to erase a lead-off single in the bottom of the third then took a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth.

Davis doubled to start the inning. Conner Martin singled to left and, with one out, Parker delivered an RBI single on the infield.

Old Hickory tied it in the bottom of the fourth, loading the bases on a pair of singles and a walk. Hathcote got the second out on strikes and appeared to be out the inning when he induced a grounder. But the ball was misplayed, and a run scored. A strikeout then ended the frame, forcing Old Hickory to strand three.

Bryant regained the lead in the top of the sixth and, again, it was Davis that ignited the inning when he was hit by a pitch. With one out, Colby Morrow yanked a single to right. Once again, Parker came through with a line-drive single to left, chasing Davis home with what proved to be the game-winning run.

The Sox threatened to get more when Gavin Burton singled to load the bases for Lawson Speer who ripped a line drive that was snagged by the second baseman. Parker was doubled off second to end the inning.

A lead-off single in the bottom of the sixth gave Old Hickory hope. The runner advanced on a tap back to the mound. After a fly out to Blaine Sears in left, Hathcote picked off the baserunner to send it to the seventh inning.

Bryant managed two-out singles by Ryan Riggs and Davis, but they were stranded. In the bottom of the inning, a single and a sacrifice had the potential tying run at second again. But Hathcote struck out the next two batters to end the game with the runner still standing there.

In the frustrating loss to the Throwbacks, Speer went 4 for 4 and Martin had three hits.

The Sox scored a run to make it a 7-6 contest in the top of the seventh and had the bases loaded with one out but could not plate the tying run.

Trailing 1-0, the Sox took a 2-1 lead in the top of the second. Singles by Speer and White was followed by a two-out knock by Sears that was misplayed in the outfield allowing both runners to score.

Sears, the Sox’ starter, worked a 1-2-3 home second and the Sox tacked on in the top of the third on singles by Davis, Morrow and Speer.

The Throwbacks got that run back in the bottom of the third, but the Sox made it 4-2 in the top of the fourth when Drew Hatman led off with a triple and scored on a sacrifice fly by Sears.

After the Throwback’s took a 7-4 lead in the bottom of the fourth, the Sox chipped away. In the fifth, Martin cracked a triple and, after Morrow walked, scored on Parker’s sacrifice fly. Speer singled again to put two aboard with one out, but they were stranded.

While lefty Tyler Bates shut down the Throwbacks, the Sox rallied in the top of the seventh as Martin singled to open the frame. Morrow walked and, with one out, Speer ripped his fourth hit, loading the bases.

White walked to force in a run. But a strikeout and a pop up followed.

The Sox are now 8-6 on the season going into a game at Sheridan on Tuesday.