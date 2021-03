Bryant soccer team rallies to forge tie at Hot Springs

HOT SPRINGS — The Bryant Hornets rallied from a 2-0 halftime deficit to forge a tie with the Hot Springs Trojans on Tuesday night.

Landon Nelson and Caleb Miller scored goals for the Hornets in the second half as they opened the season with the deadlock.

“We looked like we hadn’t played in two years,” said Hornets coach Rick Friday.

The Hornets will host Russellville on Thursday in their home opener. It will also be Senior Night.