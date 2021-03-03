Riggs comes through in the clutch twice as Hornets rally to win

LITTLE ROCK — After slugging a lead-off homer in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game, Ryan Riggs came through with an RBI single to cap a three-run rally in the bottom of the ninth as the Bryant Hornets came from behind twice for a 4-3 win over the Greenbrier Panthers at Joe T. Robinson on Tuesday.

The Hornets play again today at Robinson, against Batesville at 4 p.m.

With the game tied 1-1 going into the ninth, Greenbrier took advantage of a hit batsman with three singles to take a 3-1 lead. Centerfielder Lawson Speer threw out the last batter, trying to get to second to end the inning once the second Greenbrier run of the inning had scored.

Turner Seelinger led off the bottom of the ninth with a walk then Connor Martin drew a free pass after Seelinger swiped second. Gideon Motes followed with a single to left for an RBI to make it 3-2.

With runners at first and second, Speer came through with a one-out single to right to drive in Martin with the tying tally.

After a pitching change, Riggs belted a 1-0 pitch down the left-field line for a hit. Motes hustled home from second with the game-winner.

Riggs had greeted a new pitcher in the bottom of the sixth, unloading on an 0-1 delivery for a tying homer to right.

Greenbrier broke up a scoreless duel in the top of the sixth, taking advantage of a pair of walks and a double to left.

But, with runners at second and third and no one out, senior right-hander Austin Ledbetter worked out of the jam, forcing those baserunners to be stranded. He induced a grounder to second then grabbed a liner back to the box and ended the inning with a fly to Speer in center.

Seelinger had started on the mound and worked around a one-out double and a walk in the second, a two-out pass in the third, and a pair of two-out walks in the top of the fifth with the help of last-out relief from Ledbetter.

Greenbrier threatened in the top of the eighth with a single and a one-out walk but Ledbetter struck out the next two batters to send it to the bottom of the eighth when the Hornets were set down in order.

Logan White took over on the mound for the Hornets to start the ninth.

Bryant has stranded a pair in the bottom of the first after Riggs singled and Seelinger reached on a two-out error.

In the third, Noah Davis belted a two-out walk but was stranded.