Bryant girls blast Beebe

The Bryant Lady Hornets hammered out 14 hits including a double by Alissa Suarez and a triple by Abby Gentry to drub the Beebe Lady Badgers 11-1 in five innings on Tuesday night.

Gentry, Suarez and lead-off hitter Caitlin LaCerra each had three hits for Bryant while Beebe batters managed just four knocks — all singles — against Leah Hicks.

The win comes on the heels of an 11-6 win over White Hall on Friday, Feb. 26. The Lady Hornets play again on Thursday, March 11, against Rogers at Arkansas Tech in Russellville.

Hicks walked five and struck out six. The lone Beebe run came in the top of the second after the Lady Hornets had taken a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Bryant added four in the third to take control of the game.

In that home first, LaCerra beat out a bunt hit then took second on a wild pitch. Suarez’s double chased her home with the first tally.

A passed ball allowed Suarez to take third. She scored on Gentry’s single to left to make it 2-0.

Bella Herring grounded into a force at second. Moments later, however, Herring stole second then third. She scored on Regan Dillon’s groundout to second.

A single, a walk and a two-out base hit produced Beebe’s run.

The Lady Badgers threatened in the third. But, after a lead-off walk and a single, Hicks and the Bryant defense retired the side to keep it 3-1.

LaCerra ignited the four-run third as well, with a slicing single to left. Infield hits and an errant throw allowed Suarez and Gentry to reach base as LaCerra scored. Herring, bunting Suarez and Gentry to second and third, reached on an error as Suarez scored. Herring hustled to second, drawing a throw, and Gentry was able to score as well, making it 6-1. Herring got to third and scored on a passed ball to make it 7-1.

Beebe managed a single and a pair of walks with two down in the top of the fourth but could not score.

In the bottom of the fourth, LaCerra beat out an infield hit with one down then Suarez singled up the middle, sending LaCerra to third. The duo worked a double steal to get a run in then Herring’s infield hit plated Gentry.

In the bottom of the fifth, Emma Bonvillain singled to left to start things. She took second on a wild pitch then stole third before scoring on a base hit by Macy Hoskins. After Hoskins stole second and went to third on a wild pitch, Kallee Nichols beat out an infield hit for the game-ending RBI.