Ashton Inman’s big night helps Lady Hornets roll

HOT SPRINGS — Ashton Inman scored four goals as the Bryant Lady Hornets started the 2021 season on Tuesday night with a 6-0 win over the Hot Springs Lady Trojans.

“The girls played well,” said first-year head coach Olivia Allard.

“Playing against another opponent really helped us as a coaching staff see what we really need to spend our time focusing on in practice,” she said. “An area of concern we have had in practice lately has been our ability to finish and getting the girls to take shots when they have those opportunities. Overall, I was very pleased with that area of our play. We took 31 shots on goal.”

Ashton Inman scored Bryant’s first three goals. She started the romp just six minutes in off a corner kick from twin sister Abbey Inman.

At the 25:12 mark, Lily Miller got the assist on her second goal. Then again at 20:02.

Before the half was over Hannah Brewer found the back of the net off a feed from Abbey Inman.

In the second half, Brewer’s second goal, with Ashton Inman assisting, came at the 26:00 mark. The final goal came at 17:00 with Cameron Cathey assisting on Ashton Inman’s fourth goal.

“I know for a lot of them the pre-game nerves sat a little differently after not getting a season really last year and everything that has happened since,” Allard related. “However, that didn’t hold them back. They came out, worked together, and had great success.

“We still have a lot we need to work on, but it’s always good to get that first game under our belts,” she concluded.

The Lady Hornets will celebrate Senior Night on Thursday as they host Russellville.