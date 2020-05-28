May 28 in Bryant athletic history: 2016

Bryant softball players gain post-season notice

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Post-season honors have been announced for the 2016 high school softball season and eighth Bryant Lady Hornets were cited. Three others were All-Star Classic Selections.

Earning all-State and all-conference honors were awarded to sophomores Raven Loveless and Regan Ryan. Sophomore Maddie Stephens was named all-State Tournament.

In addition, seniors Shayla McKissock and Julie Ward along with freshman Meagan Chism were named all-conference by the 7A/6A-Central Conference coaches. Sophomore Sarah Evans, who finished the season on the sidelines due to injury, and junior Macey Jaramillo were named second-team all-conference.

Ward was named the outstanding catcher as she was selected for the All-Star Classic. Senior Anna Turpin was named Outstanding Pitcher as she was picked for the All-Star Classic as well. All-Star Junior Classic selections were Mallory Theel, Jaramillo and Shelby Stuckey.