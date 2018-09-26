Bryant sweeps singles in final regular-season match with Conway

September 25, 2018 Tennis

LITTLE ROCK — The Bryant tennis team captured all four varsity singles matched but the Conway tennis team won all four varsity doubles matches as the regular-season concluded at Rebsamen Park on Tuesday.

The State tournament is set for Oct. 1-2 at the Fort Smith Athletic Club.

At number one singles, Abbie Johnson defeated Conway’s Jaclyn Riefiess, 8-2, for the Lady Hornets while Bryant’s Blake Cunningham downed Martez Trezvant, 8-5.

Kate Keith and Broc Ingold won at number two singles. Keith edged Conway’s Berris Teague, 8-6, and Ingold held off John Michael Mainard, 9-8.

In doubles, Conway’s duo of Ashleigh Darnell and Taylor Lemieux prevailed 8-0 over Elaine Qualls and Hope Hartz at the number one girls spot. Parker Padgett and Thomas McNabb got the best of Bryant’s Logan Catton and Coby Greiner, 8-3.

At number two, the Lady Hornets’ Jayla Osborne and Hannah Henderson fell to Kate Ferguson and Hannah Taylor 4-8 while Cobi Kirby and Donte Baker lost to Conway’s Jackson Fisher and Rodrigo McCarthy, 1-8.

In junior varsity matches, Bryant’s lone win was Jalen Dinstbier and Carson Matson over Hayden Weber and Andrew Harrison, 6-4.

In girls’ JV doubles, Megan Sisco and Megan Brown fell to Conway’s Savannah Kennedy and A.J. Clements; Ava Smith and Skylar Risk lost to Lexy Dill and Libby Trevillion by just 5-6; and Sisco and Angelly Valentin dropped a close battle with Allie Sample and Jessie Hull, 4-6.

Among the boys, Nick Skaivo and Caleb Greiner came up short against Brody Wilson and Tyler Coan; Grant Moore and David Goshien went to a tiebreaker before losing 5-7 to Garrison Burbank and Cooper Teague; Ethan Blackford and Daniel Dellorto lost as did Aaron Garcia and Max Buck.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

Related Posts

Tennis
September 19, 2018
Bryant boys win league match at Cabot

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!