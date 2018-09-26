Bryant sweeps singles in final regular-season match with Conway

LITTLE ROCK — The Bryant tennis team captured all four varsity singles matched but the Conway tennis team won all four varsity doubles matches as the regular-season concluded at Rebsamen Park on Tuesday.

The State tournament is set for Oct. 1-2 at the Fort Smith Athletic Club.

At number one singles, Abbie Johnson defeated Conway’s Jaclyn Riefiess, 8-2, for the Lady Hornets while Bryant’s Blake Cunningham downed Martez Trezvant, 8-5.

Kate Keith and Broc Ingold won at number two singles. Keith edged Conway’s Berris Teague, 8-6, and Ingold held off John Michael Mainard, 9-8.

In doubles, Conway’s duo of Ashleigh Darnell and Taylor Lemieux prevailed 8-0 over Elaine Qualls and Hope Hartz at the number one girls spot. Parker Padgett and Thomas McNabb got the best of Bryant’s Logan Catton and Coby Greiner, 8-3.

At number two, the Lady Hornets’ Jayla Osborne and Hannah Henderson fell to Kate Ferguson and Hannah Taylor 4-8 while Cobi Kirby and Donte Baker lost to Conway’s Jackson Fisher and Rodrigo McCarthy, 1-8.

In junior varsity matches, Bryant’s lone win was Jalen Dinstbier and Carson Matson over Hayden Weber and Andrew Harrison, 6-4.

In girls’ JV doubles, Megan Sisco and Megan Brown fell to Conway’s Savannah Kennedy and A.J. Clements; Ava Smith and Skylar Risk lost to Lexy Dill and Libby Trevillion by just 5-6; and Sisco and Angelly Valentin dropped a close battle with Allie Sample and Jessie Hull, 4-6.

Among the boys, Nick Skaivo and Caleb Greiner came up short against Brody Wilson and Tyler Coan; Grant Moore and David Goshien went to a tiebreaker before losing 5-7 to Garrison Burbank and Cooper Teague; Ethan Blackford and Daniel Dellorto lost as did Aaron Garcia and Max Buck.